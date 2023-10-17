Good Greens initiative aims to reduce food waste and provide healthy food downtown

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is celebrating the success of a new food reclamation initiative.

The Good Greens Food Reclamation Program aims at improving food systems, reducing food waste and enhancing access to fresh, healthy food in downtown Windsor.

Over the past two weeks, the program successfully distributed in excess of 950 lbs. of food to partner agencies, ensuring that fresh produce reached families and individuals in need, rather than going to waste.

“This initiative is a testament to the program’s commitment to sustainability and community support,” said DWBIA executive director Debi Croucher. “We have been beyond thrilled with this initial level of engagement and support.”

Good Greens, which was launched with the contribution of $20,000 from Libro Credit Union, currently works alongside farmer partners at the weekly Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

The program purchases excess produce, ensuring that farmers and food makers are compensated for their contributions.

Good Greens is partnering with four local agencies – Downtown Mission, Salvation Army, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative – to further extend its reach and impact in the community.

These partnerships facilitate the efficient distribution of fresh, healthy bags of fruit and vegetables, making them available to low income, at risk and vulnerable populations in the city centre.

The program will run until Oct. 28 (the end of the current market season). It is set to resume and expand with the reopening of the market in April of the new year.

The expansion will not only continue to divert excess food from waste but will also include baked goods and prepared foods, further diversifying the offerings available to the community.

“The program emphasizes community engagement, utilizing volunteers and collaborating with community organizations,” said Lori Atkinson, regional manager Windsor Essex, Libro Credit Union. “It stands firm in its mission to divert fresh produce to those most in need, engaging community organizations, and playing a pivotal role in reducing food waste and promoting food security in the community.”

For more information about the Good Greens Food Reclamation Program, or to learn how you can support this initiative, visit goodgreens.ca.