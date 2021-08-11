Good growing season with plenty of rain means many N.S. crops ready to harvest early

The growing season has been a good one for farmers in Nova Scotia.

Farmers in the Annapolis Valley haven't had any trouble watering their crops this season.

"We got a significant increase in the amount of rainfall in this area," said Tim Marsh, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture. "Over 300 millilitres in July alone; I think that's double what we normally get."

That's good for growing, but drying forage crops for winter feed has been an issue.

"Normally, we need a good three-day window of some westerly, dry winds to dry that out to make dry hay," Marsh said.

Extreme heat is on the way over the next few days, prompting a heat warning for most of the Valley and some parts of Cumberland County.

Field crop workers could be facing potentially dangerous harvesting conditions as the humidex is expected to reach into the mid-30s.

"The managers of the various farms, they’re having to stage different breaks and different routines to ensure the safety of the workers," Marsh said.

For some growers, the summer has been excellent. Warm weather in the spring kick-started the season and has some wine producers expecting bumper crops.

"At the moment, we’re probably about 10 days ahead of where we normally are and the crop is huge," said Glenn Dodge, a vineyard owner in Windsor, N.S., who farms a little over four acres and from that he's able to produce between 10 and 15 thousand bottles of wine a year.

He's expecting a yield that is 30 per cent over what he produced last year.

He may have more grapes than he can process.

"We will go through and we will pick up any of the ones that are not keeping up with the maturation and that way will lessen the amount of grapes and juice that we have," Dodge said.

Dodge says that will make what he does harvest a better fruit and as a result, a better wine.