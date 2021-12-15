'Good natured' competition: Holiday light contest returns to View Royal

For the second year in a row, Town of View Royal councillors want to recognize some of the best holiday lighting displays in the West Shore community.

The "Light Up View Royal" competition gives residents a chance to nominate their favourite commercial or residential Christmas light displays in View Royal. The town’s mayor says the goal of the "good natured" contest is to brighten the spirits of the community’s residents while lighting up its neighbourhoods.

"We just thought it was a nice community event to do (because) we can’t do a whole lot of bigger events right now with COVID-19," said View Royal Mayor David Screech.

"This is a small way that council can be out in the community and connect with some of the residents, and the residents can drive around the community and admire the lights," he said.

Screech says nominations for the best displays are open to all View Royal residents. He says people can enter a nomination for more than one View Royal display and they can even enter their own.

He says town councillors are hoping to see a range of nominations from over the top "Griswold" type lighting displays to more traditional Christmas displays.

The deadline for nominations for the Light Up View Royal contest is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Once all the nominations are in, members of View Royal council will tour the displays and cast their votes.

Screech says once the votes are gathered, "council elves" will deliver a festive treat to the residents with the top five displays by New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

"It's just a way of promoting community within View Royal and a fun way of doing it," said Screech. "Five lucky people will get a box of Roger’s Chocolates if their lights are chosen by council."

For more information about Light Up View Royal, or to make a nomination visit the town’s website.