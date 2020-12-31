In October, the Humane Society of London & Middlesex shared the story of a malnourished Great Dane dog that was dumped at their shelter.

In a great turn of events, the organization posted Thursday that Miracle has found a new home.

Miracle, who was emaciated and "suffering severe illness and infection," was left in one of the dog runs at the Clarke Road facility on Oct. 16.

Although she was dropped off after hours, fortunately one of the staff members found her and was able to bring her in from the cold so she didn't have to spent the night outside.

After posting about Miracle's update on Facebook, grateful comments poured in to share their thanks with the family who adopted her.

Roughly four-five years of age and bred numerous times, Miracle thankfully has a new home just in time for the New Year.

- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone



Miracle recently found her new home! �� pic.twitter.com/SpR8dsMeVa