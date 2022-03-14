Good Samaritan helps rescue alleged assault victim
The South Simcoe Police Service offered its thanks to a Good Samaritan who "came to the aid of a woman who was fleeing a domestic assault in Innisfil."
According to police, the woman escaped from her boyfriend after allegedly being kept against her will and assaulted on Friday evening.
They say that her boyfriend was driving after her as she ran away from the house, but she flagged down a motorist who took her to the police station.
"She was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries," the police release states.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.
He is charged with assault, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.
"We are fortunate to serve where citizens work with us to help keep our communities safe," South Simcoe Police Services concludes.
