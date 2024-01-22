Good Samaritan reports alleged impaired driver speeding on Highway 401

OPP say a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver who was speeding on Highway 401 and backed into a police cruiser when pulled over.

Elgin County (Chatham Detachment) responded to the call on Jan. 20, around 3:18 p.m.

An officer found the vehicle on the eastbound Highway 401 travelling more than 150 kilometres per hour prior to exiting the highway at Communication Road Chatham-Kent.

With the assistance of another officer, the vehicle was stopped on Communication Road near Maynard Line. After stopping for police, the vehicle reversed at a low speed into one of the police cruisers.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old of Newmarket was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Drive motor vehicle - Perform Stunt - Excessive Speed

No injuries were reported.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on February 12, 2024.

The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.