Good Samaritans save Muskoka home from fire by shuttling water from lake
Contractors teamed up with some neighbours to forge a 'bucket brigade' to save a Gravenhurst home from fire.
Gravenhurst Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Clapp told CTV News the contractors were working across the lake and called 911 after noticing smoke at the Morrison Lake property.
He said they went to the residence to investigate and slowed the fire's progression, with the help of some neighbours, by shuttling buckets of water from the lake, "saving the building."
No one was home at the time.
Fire crews believe the fire to be an electrical fault in the water system that serves the property.
"The fire started around the exposed water line and spread outward from there. Towards the residence and into the adjacent forested area," Clapp explained.
There was no damage to any nearby structures.
-
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospitalSask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
-
Ontario chief medical officer denies local request to reinstate mandatory masking in schoolsOntario’s chief medical officer has denied a request by local public health officials to resume mandatory masking in schools, pharmacies or other workplaces, saying it is not necessary at this time.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotapeCTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
Edmonton community bands together to welcome Ukrainians, get them on soccer teamThanks to families pitching in help on and off the field, two families are able to simply enjoy a game of soccer for the first time since fleeing war-torn Ukraine earlier this year.
-
Widespread 911 outage in B.C. Interior caused by Telus equipment failureThe outage that left parts of B.C.'s Central and Southern Interior without 911 service last week was caused by a Telus equipment failure.
-
Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment May 12-15Here’s a look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from May 12-15.
-
Saskatoon company Draganfly helping with humanitarian efforts in UkraineA Saskatoon-based company is part of a project aimed at delivering medical supplies by way of drones to people in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
-
Man carrying handgun, 4 kinds of drugs and $1,400 cash arrested in SurreyMounties in Surrey say a man fled from officers during a traffic stop late last month. When they caught up with him the following day, he was carrying a handgun, four kinds of drugs and more than $1,400 in cash.
-
Human rights complaint filed after autistic boy denied dog adoptionIn March, the Doan family from Listowel was told they couldn’t adopt a dog from the Kismutt Dog Rescue near St. Marys because their son was autistic. They’re now filing a complaint about the incident with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.