Good Samaritans praised for intervening in Stanley park arrest
The Vancouver Police Department is thanking two bystanders who assisted officers who were allegedly assaulted while making an arrest in Stanley Park over the weekend.
In a statement Monday, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said officers were called to the playground near Second Beach to "check on a man who was yelling, swearing, and making families feel unsafe."
When police arrived, Addison says, the man attacked the officers.
“In the struggle to gain control of the suspect, the officers were unable to immediately reach for their radios to call for back up,” Addison's statement said. “That’s when two bystanders stepped in, put themselves in harm’s way, and helped the officers gain control of the violent suspect.”
The officers were treated for minor injuries to their faces and heads and resumed their shift, the statement adds. The 30-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, is facing two charges of assaulting a peace officer.
"When we’re in a tough spot, it helps to know the community has our backs,” Addison said, adding that the department is planning to formally recognize the Good Samaritans.
