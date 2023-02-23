Good Samaritans rescue injured cat abandoned 'in the middle of nowhere': BC SPCA

When a B.C. family drove down a logging road in Cranbrook to collect wood last month, they weren’t expecting to rescue a 12-year-old cat in medical distress.

Wilson, as the cat is named in a BC SPCA release issued Thursday, has had multiple surgeries in the weeks since that family brought him into the East Kootenay branch—including a tail amputation.

“It’s one for the books for sure,” said Tia Yakimovitch, the centre’s animal care supervisor, during a phone call with CTV News.

She says Wilson was brought in on Jan. 13, by a family who’d driven 14 kilometres down a logging road and trekked into the forest before spotting him.

“So it wasn’t just, ‘Oh there’s a cat on the side of the road.’ It was literally in the middle of nowhere,” Yakimovitch said.

The family initially wanted to keep the cat, but when he wouldn’t eat, they decided to bring him to the East Kootenay BC SPCA.

When he was initially brought in to the animal centre, “staff noticed a horrible smell and saw an open, circular wound on Wilson’s chest,” according to the release.

From there, the feline was rushed into emergency surgery where it was discovered that the wound went into his abdomen, and was full of dead and dying tissue that had to be removed.

Not only did problems arise with Wilson’s stomach incision—Yakimovitch says lesions were eventually discovered on all of his legs and his tail, which has since been amputated.

“Every time he came in for care, it snowballed into a new wound,” she explained. “We kept having to navigate that. When do we continue on? Is he going to survive all these surgeries?”

Wilson has a tattoo that indicates he’s 12 years old. When staff tried to track the ink, it took them to a veterinary clinic in the Lower Mainland that specializes in bird care.

Yakimovitch says it appears the cat was abandoned, though she adds it’s possible Wilson jumped into a vehicle, and then jumped out when someone else was going to collect wood.

“No one came looking for him,” she explains. “We had a few people who believed it was their lost cat, but it turns out it wasn’t”

Wilson has been in foster care while recovering, and Yakimovitch says he should be ready for adoption “any day now.”

The SPCA branch is sharing Wilson’s story with the public in hopes of gaining financial support.

“His medical needs were a lot more severe than we’re used to dealing with. This is to help us be able to help more animals in the future,” Yakimovitch said.

Wilson is described as a cat with “the most positive attitude and best personality” who “loves head scratches and sitting on laps,” according to the BC SPCA release.

“I would say his demeanor through all of it is what has made it so special,” Yakimovitch added.