Good Samaritans rush to mother and children's aid following crash in Barrie

Good Samaritans came to the aid of a mother and her children in need following a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Monday morning.

Brittany Secord told CTV News she was turning left onto Bradford Street from Simcoe Street when another vehicle hit her car.

Inside her car at the time were her two daughters – 10 and four years old. Leah said she was on her way to drop her youngest daughter off at daycare.

"There was an amazing lady that helped me and my kids out of the car and gave my kids a blanket," Secord said.

"There were two amazing ladies from the mental health centre on the corner that brought us water and umbrellas and brought us inside as we waited for our ride."

Barrie police confirmed the collision and reported minor injuries. Police provided no further details.