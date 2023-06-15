Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver

There are three “f-words” guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.

STRATHCONA BLOCKS PARTY

Nestled between Chinatown and Commercial Drive, four blocks of the Strathcona neighbourhood will be devoted to partying this Saturday.

The Strathcona Blocks Party will feature local music, food trucks, artwork and vendors and is free to attend.

In the 600 block, art lovers can peruse exhibitions at the Fazakas and Mónica Reyes galleries. Forastera Vintage will have selected pieces available to browse and buy, or you can head to Coastal Eden Café for a coffee and sweet treat.

Then head to the 700 block to check out a community mural at MakerLabs, an outdoor sidewalk draw-in outside Eastside Arts Society or visit the Metatribe Art Studio to enjoy musical performances.

The 800 block is sure to be the busiest, as that’s where Strathcona Beer Company will be operating a beer garden from noon to 7 p.m. It’s also the area where several performers are slated to entertain crowds between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All together, 21 local businesses and societies are coming together to celebrate the neighbourhood.

Low Tide Properties, the organizers of the event, have created an online RSVP form to prepare for the turnout.

CONTAINER BREWING PATIO PARTY

Once the daytime party concludes, another free one will start a few blocks east at Container Brewing.

The “Summer Breeze Patio Party” is happening at 1216 Franklin St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Come for the beer, stay for the patio,” the brewery wrote on social media. DJ May Q Move will be spinning “feel-good” summer tunes, which organizers hope will encourage a patio dance party.

BEAUTIFY VANCOUVER

Strathcona isn’t the only neighbourhood in the spotlight on Saturday. The city has declared June 17 as “Vancouver Beautification Day.”

“The proclamation will coincide with community-led efforts to combat and remove acts of vandalism in a variety of Vancouver neighbourhoods,” the mayor’s office wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The Business Improvement Associations of Mount Pleasant, Strathcona, Collingwood and East Village are taking part in the initiative, as are the South Vancouver and Community policing centres.

The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up on Eventbrite to receive more details.

The goal is to make Vancouver “an even more beautiful place to call home,” according to city councillor Mike Klassen.

“We’re excited to have volunteers from around the city come together to create an environment that fosters a sense of belonging, safety, and civic pride,” Klassen said in the release.

TINY PUP MEET UP

There’s fun for four-legged friends scheduled this weekend as well.

On Sunday, small dogs and their humans are invited to a meet up taking place in the northwest corner of Sunset Dog Park, located at 300 East 53rd Ave.

The Dog Videographer is sponsoring the hour-long event, which begins at 2 p.m., and will be on site to film the tiny pup party.

Organizers say any attending dog should be trained in basic recall, and owners will be asked to leash pets that play too “ruff.”

“This event will be held at a public park, so there could be larger dogs and puppies present as we are not limiting the dog park to only small dogs,” the event page reads. “This group is not liable for any dog or human incidents or accidents at this public event.”

GRANVILLE ISLAND FARM DAY

Animal fun for the whole family will also be available at Granville Island’s Kids Market on Sunday.

The Cinemazoo Petting Zoo is hosting a free “Farm Day” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sheep, goats, lambs, chickens, giant and miniature rabbits, a micro pig and a mini horse named Princess Aurora will be there, according to the online event listing.

‘THE COACHELLA’ OF POW WOWS

The Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society is hosting what it describes as “the Coachella of Pow Wows,” from Friday to Sunday.

The free, three-day fathers day event is happening at the Britannia Community Centre’s soccer field.

Things will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday and wind down by 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the Fathers Day programming begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

While the Pow Wow’s categories are divided into male and female categories, the organizers emphasize that members of the LGBTQ2S+ community will also be welcomed and supported at the event.

“Join us on Father's Day weekend to honour and uplift the men in our lives, and to support healing through culture, community, and coming together,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

LAUGH AT SUNDAY SERVICE

Fathers get free admission to the Sunday Service—one of the city’s longest-running comedy improv shows, which happens weekly at the Fox Cabaret in Mount Pleasant. Just bring dad to the doors when they open at 7 p.m. at 2321 Main St.

The show starts one hour later. For comedy lovers who are not fathers, a special two-for-one ticket option is available this week only. Just use the coupon code “DADDY” when purchasing tickets online.