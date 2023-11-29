iHeartRadio

Goodfellows paper drive raises more than $400K


Korey Bremner with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services helping out with the Goodfellows paper drive on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Goodfellows surpassed its goal for this year’s paper drive.

Volunteers hit the streets for three days last weekend.

In total, the Goodfellows raised $403,000 — surpassing their goal of $375,000.

The money collected goes toward holiday baskets and year round programs.

According to organizers, the programs have seen a 43 per cent increase in demand since this time last year.

