Goodfellows paper drive raises more than $400K
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Goodfellows surpassed its goal for this year’s paper drive.
Volunteers hit the streets for three days last weekend.
In total, the Goodfellows raised $403,000 — surpassing their goal of $375,000.
The money collected goes toward holiday baskets and year round programs.
According to organizers, the programs have seen a 43 per cent increase in demand since this time last year.
-
