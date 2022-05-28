GoodLocal making changes to company
It appears changes are coming to GoodLocal.
On the company’s website, it says something new is in the works and the company will be back with a “fresh new website soon!”
However, the vendors page on the website is no longer available.
An employee with GoodLocal told CTV News their last day is Monday, but noted the company is not closing.
CTV News has reached out to the company’s co-founder Obby Khan. He confirmed the store isn’t closing, but the website is being updated, the warehouse is moving and they are working on improving the customer experience.
GoodLocal was launched online in 2020 to help support local businesses during the pandemic. In late 2021, it opened an actual storefront and featured 60 Manitoba vendors, selling everything from frozen food to clothing.
The shop also received $500,000 distributed by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. It was part of the Manitoba government's ‘Shop Local’ campaign in 2020.
Khan previously told CTV News the company received the money after applying to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.
He added it wasn’t a gift and the money was part of a reimbursement grant.
Khan is currently the PC MLA for the riding of Fort Whyte.
