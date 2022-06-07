Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
Nineteen years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
