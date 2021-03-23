After hundreds of Android users reported sudden app crashes on Monday, Google has released an update to the operating system.

“The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Complaints about the crashes primarily involved newer Samsung phones including the Galaxy S21, A50 and A70 but also impacted older models such as the Galaxy S8.

Samsung acknowledged the issue on Twitter when users tweeted at the U.S. support account, and provided a fix that was already being shared widely on Reddit.

Hi Elizabeth, sorry to hear your apps are crashing. If your app is crashing uninstall Android System Webview>Settings>Apps>Show system apps>Android system webview>Three Dots>Uninstall updates.

Let us know if it worked, please.

Google has now updated the ‘Android System Webview’ in the Google Play Store to address the bug and recommends all users update their phones.

Hi there, the issue should now be fixed. If you are still affected, manually updating should resolve the issue. Steps: Navigate to Play Store App> Search for Android System "WebView" > Select the "Update" option if available. See: https://t.co/LnBdVM9dPq. Hope this helps.