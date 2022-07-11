Google Maps incorrectly suggests weeks-long closure on major B.C. highway

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry is once again warning drivers who typically rely on Google Maps to plan their routes to double check if they spot a questionable closure.

The provincial agency said in a notice last week that Google Maps inaccurately listed a weeks-long closure on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

"We're big fans of Google Maps, but it sometimes makes mistakes," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the post from July 6, the incorrect Highway 5 closure was listed just south of Kingsvale, with a note saying the route was blocked until Aug. 31.

The Transportation Ministry has posted similar warnings about errors in recent weeks, with at least four issues noted in a month-long period.

For example, a tweet from June 10 described the information provided by Google as "decidedly incorrect and certainly not valid." Three days later, the agency posted saying the company has been "advised of their application's illiteracy regarding #BCHwy5, to no avail."

The province is reminding drivers that its website provides the most accurate and up-to-date information on conditions on the roads.

"DriveBC is the authoritative source for highway information in B.C.," the Transportation Ministry said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"Google Maps is not linked to ministry information sources. It may rely on data such as cell phone pings, and can displays information that is not correct or up-to-date."

Even though the Coquihalla is likely open when Google Maps says it's closed, drivers are warned to expect delays with summer traffic and ongoing repairs from last November's storms. Throughout the summer, drivers on the route may face lowered speeds or reduced lanes, but details of any major impacts are expected to be shared on DriveBC.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Transportation Ministry and Google for comment.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy