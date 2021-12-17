Google pays tribute to a Nova Scotia activist and journalist

A big digital platform is paying tribute to a Nova Scotia activist and journalist.

Friday’s Google Doodle celebrated the late Carrie Best.

The search engine’s artwork shows the New Glasgow woman reading The Clarion – the newspaper she established, which was Nova Scotia’s first for members of the Black community.

In later years, Best was named to The Order of Canada and received two honourary degrees.

Best passed away 20 years ago at the age of 97.