Goose survived weeks with arrow in abdomen, says B.C. wildlife rescue


A Canada goose that was found with an arrow in its abdomen is seen in an image from the B.C. Wildlife Rescue Association. (Handout)

Wildlife rehabilitation experts have rescued a Canada goose that survived for weeks with a hunter's arrow sticking out of its abdomen.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says the bird was spotted in Williams Lake, B.C., and sent to Burnaby for surgery.

When a windstorm knocked out power to the facility, the operation had to be performed using headlamps and cellphone flashlights.

The bird was successfully released back into the wild last week. 

 

