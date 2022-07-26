GOP congressman attends gay son's wedding after opposing protections for same-sex marriage
GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attended his gay son's wedding last week, three days after opposing a bill in the U.S. House that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, CNN has confirmed.
