Gord Brown memorial golf tournament raises more than $186,000

The second annual Gord Brown Memorial Tournament raised a total of $186,367 this year.

The money raised from the Aug. 17 tournament which will be shared with two non-profit organizations: The United Way Leeds & Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the great work of the late MP Gord Brown and his family by raising money for the community,” said Trish Buote, Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville in a statement.

“Gord really set a standard of care and we are thankful for the Brown family’s trust in us to utilize the funds to help sustain important local programs and services for those who most need them," she continued. "Finally, we were delighted to collaborate with the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, on the event, and welcome back so many volunteers, sponsors and golfers who truly care about our communities”

Brown was the MP for Leeds-Grenville and area, when he passed away suddenly at his Parliament Hill office at age 57.

Around $85,000 was raised at the first Gord Brown Memorial, held in 2019.

Former NHL stars Darryl Sittler and Rick Vaive attended the tournament, where they were big hits with the crowd, signing memorabilia and taking photos. The total also includes funds raised from live and silent auctions at the event.

“Darryl and Rick added to people’s enjoyment of the day and their participation helped to raise money for the Y’s financial assistance program,” said Rob Adams, CEO, YMCA of Eastern Ontario.

“The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is so pleased to have strengthened our partnership with United Way Leeds & Grenville, and on behalf of our two organizations I wish to thank all of the amazing staff and volunteers who made the event a reality. A very special thanks goes to the Brown Family for entrusting the YMCA as a new partnering organizer of the tournament that continues to carry on the legacy of Gord and his charitable efforts," Adams added.