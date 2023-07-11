Gordie Howe Bridge’s Benefits Plan announces $200,000 in funding

More than a dozen organizations, on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, have received a total of $200,000 (CDN) in funding through the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

“We are thrilled to be here. It’s such a pleasure to be a recipient,” said Hana Irving, director of philanthropic programs at the Saint Elizabeth Foundation for Journey Home Hospice Windsor.

Journey Home Hospice Windsor accepted $25,000 for its programing. They serve patients experiencing homelessness and vulnerable housing and provide 24/7 hospice services with a team of nurses, personal support workers, complimentary therapist, physicians and volunteers.

They are one of 14 recipients of funding during the July 2023 - June 2024 year. Seven organizations from Windsor and seven from Detroit were selected following an application process, marking the fourth annual funding release of this five-year initiative.

This year’s recipients include:

Canadian Initiatives

Journey Home Hospice Windsor, Saint Elizabeth Foundation: enhancing quality of life

Society of St. Vincent de Paul: noise reduction at the Helping Hands Friendship Centre

Les Amis Duff-Bâby: green space reclamation

Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County: Bridging the Gap: The Sandwich Dementia Series

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society: spaying and neutering community cats in Sandwich

Border City Athletics Club: Women Can Summit

John McGivney Children’s Centre: rainbow paintings on pavement

US Initiatives

Community Health and Social Services (CHASS): CHASS mercado summer program

Capturing Belief: the Southwest Detroit Portrait Studio

Trinity St. Mark’s Pantry and Gardens: food for unhomed individuals

Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit: Cinco de Mayo parade and fiesta

Hispanic Police Officers’ Association of Michigan-Detroit Chapter: grants for youth sports in Southwest Detroit

“Local community organizations are working day in and day out to build stronger and healthier neighbourhoods in West Windsor,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Windsor-Tecumseh MP.

Irving said the much-needed funding will go a long way as construction continues.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge is such an icon already in Windsor,” said Irving. “We can see it go up. Share in the excitement. Having them contribute back to our society is really making a difference for those organizations serving people in the sandwich area and providing care when it’s most needed.”