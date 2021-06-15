Gordie Howe International Bridge team announces funding for eight new projects

Eight “exciting and unique” community focused projects in Windsor and Detroit will receive a $100,000 boost from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge announced the distribution of $100,000 Tuesday to the local organizations marking the second annual funding release from the Community Organization Investment.

This year’s recipients will receive funding in July.

The projects are:

Canada:

Essex County Black Historical Research Society: Across the River to Freedom: Early Black History in Sandwich, Ontario

Border City Athletics Club: Women Can Summit Series

The John McGivney Children’s Centre: A Bridge to Play McGivney: New Accessible Ramp

Windsor Police Services Community Services Branch in partnership with New Beginnings: Sandwich Community DiverCity BBQ

US:

First Latin America Baptist Church of Detroit: Community Recreation Service Center

Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation: Delray Bilingual Programs for Family Assistance

Unity in Our Community TimeBank: Joyful Movement Outside

Clark Park Coalition: Southwest Detroit Winter Carnival 2022 at Clark Park.

The Community Organization Investment is a five-year investment allowance with $50,000 (CDN) allocated to registered non-profit organizations either located in or serving residents of the Sandwich/West Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit areas.

The funds help to support events and programming as well as infrastructure improvements to benefit communities.

The recipients of the second round of funding were selected after a months long application process which yielded 30 potential submissions. The project’s local community group made up of stakeholders from host communities helped to review the applications and offer recommendations to the team.

As part of the initiative, other community organizations can apply annual for funding in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. The process for the 2022 funding cycle is planned for November.