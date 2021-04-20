Gore Bay farmer celebrates $100K lottery win

Saying 'yes' to Encore paid off for James Martin of Gore Bay. Martin matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Feb. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The Manitoulin Island farmer, 49, said he is not a regular lottery player.

"I play about six times a year," Martin said in a news release Tuesday. "I'll play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max when the jackpots are high."

He checked his ticket while at the store.

"I didn't know what the winning amount was, and I knew the $70 million ticket was won recently in my area, so I didn't know what to expect," he said. "When I found out I won $100,000, I had a smile on my face that wouldn't go away."

Martin called his wife right away to tell her about his big win. "She was surprised," he said.

Martin plans to take the next few months to decide what to do with his win.

"As a farmer, there are lots of things I can spend it on," he said. "I don't want to rush my decisions. When we’re allowed to travel again, I'll plan a big family get-together."

"I feel very lucky," Martin added. "This win is a gift and I'm grateful."

The winning ticket was purchased at H&M Mini Mart on Highway 540 in Gore Bay.