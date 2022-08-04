Gore Bay man killed in vehicle rollover

A 42-year-old resident of Gore Bay was killed July 30 in a single-vehicle collision on the Sheshegwaning First Nation.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Manitoulin EMS and Sheshegwaning First Response were called to the scene around 6:56 p.m. to the crash on Sheshegwaning Road. The roadway was closed while emergency crews dealt with the scene.

"Investigation revealed that a motor vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, and rolled over," police said in a news release Thursday.

"Upon arrival, paramedics located the lone male occupant, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sheshegwaning Road was closed while police conducted their investigation."

The victim has been identified as Kenneth (Dan) Swartz of Gore Bay.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury today (Aug. 4).

"Police are reminding all drivers to be cautious as they are operating motor vehicles in areas that they are unfamiliar with," police said.