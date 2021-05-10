Gorge Pointe Pub to shut down after property bought by developer

The longstanding Gorge Pointe Pub will shut its doors at the end of the year after the property was purchased by a Victoria development company.

Abstract Developments says it purchased the property at 1075 Tillicum Rd. with plans to redevelop the corner lot.

Before any development begins, however, Abstract says it will engage with the community.

"It’s important we hear from the members of the immediate community in order to understand what is important to them as we move forward with our application," said Mike Miller, president and CEO of Abstract Developments in a release Monday.

"This location along the Gorge waterway makes it an attractive site to both live and access nearby services," he said.

While the closure of Gorge Point Pub was only announced Monday, Abstract says the property was purchased in 2020.