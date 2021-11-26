GOVA Zone changes contact information

The City of Greater Sudbury has changed its GOVA Zone service provider and will have customers call a new number in order to book their rides.

As of Dec. 6, riders will now be shuttled by one service provided instead of several contractors in different areas across the city. While the city says users should expect to receive the same quality of service, officials did not confirm why the change was being made.



GOVA Zone links riders to conventional transit routes at specific connection points, or Local Mobility Hubs. It provides services to less populated areas of the city which are not easily accessible and extend beyond fixed GOVA Transit routes.



Those booking rides with GOVA zone are now beings asked to call (705) 805-1300 at least 90 minutes before their connecting bus is set to arrive at the Local Mobility Hub.

“When you call, you will be asked to provide your name and location for pickup,” confirmed the city in a news release issued on Nov.26.

“If you’re looking to use GOVA Zone to return home/to destination point, ask the Bus Operator on your connecting conventional GOVA Transit bus for a GOVA Zone transfer. At the connecting Local Mobility Hub, give the transfer and the address of your destination to the GOVA Zone service provider.”