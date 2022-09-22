Government Centre LRT Station to close on Sunday for electrical work

Government Centre LRT Station will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 25 because of nearby electrical work being conducted by EPCOR.

The city says the station will not have any electricity during the work, so the escalators and elevators will not work, and there will not be sufficient lighting.

Trains will travel through the station, but will not stop to pick up or drop off passengers.

LRT replacement buses will run every eight minutes between University and Churchill Stations.