iHeartRadio

Government Centre LRT Station will not close Sunday after all, city says


The Bishop Vital Grandin Mural at Edmonton's Government Centre LRT station was covered in orange, the colour representative of reconciliation, on June 7, 2021, after a unanimous vote by city council that day.

Government Centre LRT Station will be no longer be closed on Nov. 20.

The city says nearby electrical work by EPCOR has been postponed until further notice.

Earlier Wednesday, the city issued a closure notice for the transit station. 

12