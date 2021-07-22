Government docs on porn regulator will take six years to access: Justice Department
A New Democrat MP's request for documents related to a new regulator that will handle child pornography and exploitive material could take over half a decade for the government to process.
-
Nanaimo dad's custom toy set earns him Netflix jobTodd transformed a Sesame Street toy set from the 1970s into a tribute to the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek. It went viral and now he has a job with Netflix.
-
Town of Innisfil pumped for new trackThe Town of Innisfil unveiled its new modular pump track Thursday at Innisfil Beach Park.
-
Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation a problem for North Bay Parry Sound District Health UnitBattling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has been a major problem for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit since mass immunization began.
-
Extreme heat continues to damage Sask. cropsSaskatchewan crops are “extremely stressed” due to a lack of rain and extreme heat throughout the province, according to this week’s crop report.
-
Grey Bruce tops COVID-19 case counts in Ontario as Delta variant surgesGrey Bruce posted the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, with 22 new infections reported, followed by Toronto with 18.
-
Police investigating report of sexual assault at Waterloo businessRegional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.
-
Island Health launches 'Vax Van' to administer COVID-19 vaccines at summer destinationsHealth-care workers on Vancouver Island are hitting the road in a custom van this summer in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.
-
Police seek man who tried to stab woman near Lincoln HeightsOttawa police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a woman in the city’s west end last month.
-
Shellfish harvesting: Higher concentration of bacteria in warm ocean may be causing rise in illness, BCCDC warnsWarm ocean waters may be behind multiple recent reports in B.C. of an illness that causes diarrhea, vomiting and fever.