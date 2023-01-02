Government House filled with festive fun for annual New Years Day Levee

Saskatchewan’s Government House hosted the annual New Years Day Levee on Jan. 1.

Opening the doors to the public, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna greeted guests before they headed in to enjoy photographs, refreshments and some music throughout Government House.

The annual event returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re so excited to be back with the New Years Day Levee, we haven’t had one since 2020, so we’re really pleased to be able to have our annual open house,” said Carolyn Speirs, Executive Director for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

“But really more importantly for us, as the Lieutenant Governor and Donna to see and talk to people from all over the province,” added Mirasty.

People filled the halls, shaking hands with their honours and posing for pictures in front of Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee painting on loan from Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Activities for children also made it an event for the whole family, with the crown creation room filled with families.

“We just wanted to check it out, we’ve come before and had lots of fun and the girls wanted to come and see what it was all about,” said Miranda, a mother of two who was at the event.

“We wanted to do something festive and see what was going on we’ve done things previously in the past for Christmas events, there’s always been something fun for kids like a sleigh ride or creating ornaments and what not,” added George as he and his daughter Sophia took in the sights.

People danced to music by The Western Senators, partaking in all the holiday cheer and the hope and optimism that a new year presents.

“It’s been a kind of a weird few years for Regina and Saskatchewan and it’s just a wonderful opportunity like you said to bring people together,” Speirs said.

The event dates back to 1884, but became a welcoming event to both men and women in 1985.

Beverages and snacks were enjoyed by hundreds of residents who graced the halls on Jan. 1.

The notion is to bring the community together, enjoy the space, and ring in the New Year with optimism.

“It’s a time for reflection obviously of what took place in the past year and then look forward to a better year,” said Mirasty.

“Obviously I think it’s important to think that things can be better, especially when we look at the past two years.”