Government of Nova Scotia and Canada to spend $24M on modular classrooms

The federal and Nova Scotia governments are spending over $24 million on modular classrooms for five Halifax area schools.

These modular classrooms are set to replace many portable classrooms currently in use. Modular classrooms are similar to portables in concept, but have hallways that connect to the school and have washrooms, “enhancing the school’s COVID-19 resilience,” a spokesperson for the province wrote in Tuesday’s media release.

Forty-seven will be purchased for Halifax Regional Centre for Education and will be built at the following schools:

Park West School in Halifax: 12 classrooms

Basinview Drive Community School in Bedford: 12 classrooms

Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax: five classrooms

Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary in Halifax: 10 classrooms

Clayton Park Junior High in Halifax: eight classrooms

"Nova Scotia, and Halifax, in particular, continues to see strong population growth. Our investments in modular classrooms allow us to respond to this growth quickly and efficiently, while providing safe, comfortable classroom space for our students and teachers," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Derek Mombourquette, in the media release.

The Government of Nova Scotia says the new classrooms “are a flexible option to respond to future enrollment growth and space pressures at the schools and will replace many portable classrooms currently in use.”

Most of the funding for the project will come from the federal government, which is spending over $20 Million through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The other $4 million is set to come from the Government of Nova Scotia.

The modular classrooms are expected to be ready in September.