Government officials on hand for sneak peak of Project Arrow

It’s a zero-emission electric vehicle that is being designed, engineered and built by Canadian companies.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) launched this idea in October 2020, and revealed two small portions of the concept car Wednesday during the APMA’s 70th conference held at Caesars Windsor.

“This is really starting to feel real,” Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli said as he lifted a small portion of the cover off the vehicle.

“I don't know who gets to do the next unveiling of a little more, but I got to show the ankle today,” Fedeli quipped.

The front edge of the vehicle was also visible during an address to the APMA by Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

In August of 2021, the federal government committed five million dollars towards the development of Project Arrow.

“Investing in Canadian industries means investing in workers here in Windsor and across the country,” Freeland said. “This is a community that really matters to us.”

Some of the companies that are helping build Project Arrow were also in attendance for the mini-unveiling, including Windsor, Ont.-based Ettractive.

The company, which develops hardware and software for electric vehicles was co-founded by Pat Troy.

“Project Arrow was a really good opportunity for our company to stretch the limits of what we typically do and to do new things that the sector doesn't usually do,” Troy says.

Also in Windsor were officials with Fast Co., a manufacturer of wheels for electric vehicles.

“I want to see my industry go green,” Director of Technical Services Ian Pavelko told CTV News Windsor.

They have developed and tested a wheel that is made of forged aluminum with plastic inserts for spokes which Pavelko says makes it more aerodynamic.

“We've proven that you can actually increase the range of the car by five per cent just by having the right shape wheel,” he said.

Project Arrow will make its international debut in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

President of APMA Flavio Volpe told CTV News Windsor, “I can’t pass up the chance” to showcase Project Arrow at the biggest tech show with the largest audience, adding, “We want to show them what Canada can do.”

APMA is also planning a large showing during the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto as well.