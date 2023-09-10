iHeartRadio

Government-sponsored flights, hotels end for some NWT wildfire evacuees


Wildfire smoke fills the air at Boundary Creek, Northwest Territories about 25 kilometers east of Yellowknife, on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

If you are a wildfire evacuee from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo or the Ingraham Trail, Sunday should be your final day away from home.

The City of Calgary sent out a release Sunday afternoon as a reminder that evacuees from those areas must check out from their government-sponsored hotels today.

It's also the final day for government-sponsored re-entry flights from Calgary to Yellowknife.

Any evacuee requiring a flight home is asked to arrive at the Satellite Reception Centre at the Radisson Hotel (6620-36th Street N.E.) by 3 p.m. Sunday, whether they have pre-registered or not.

Evacuees from the South Slave Region (Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, Kakisa and Kati'odeeche First Nation will still receive government-sponsored hotels as that area remains under an evacuation order.

