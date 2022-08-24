Governments teaming up to improve Winnipeg parks

All three levels of government have teamed up to improve three Winnipeg parks and provide recreation opportunities for residents in the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Coun. Kevin Klein announced the governments will be rejuvenating John Steel Park, Swindon Oaks Park, and Beauchemin Park.

“We have some fantastic green spaces and parks throughout Winnipeg, and especially here in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood,” Klein said.

The upgrades to John Steel Park will include renewing the pathways, play area, and site furniture, and applying new soil and sod. The project is expected to start in September of 2023 and be finished for summer of 2024.

At Swindon Oaks Park, the governments will be replacing the aged asphalt pathway. The replacement is expected to begin in June 2023 and be finished by August that same year.

The renewal of Beauchemin Park includes replacing the aging swing set, and upgrading safety surfacing. This work will begin in June 2023 and be completed in August 2023.

Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, said the revitalized parks will provide community members with a safe and fun place to get outside and stay active.

“Greater access to improved recreational infrastructure will contribute to more vibrant communities for generations to come,” he said in a news release.

Winnipeg’s city council approved the funding for this project through the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan.

The combined budget for all three parks is expected to be about $500,000, with $487,000 coming from the Canada Community-Building Fund and the rest coming from the City of Winnipeg.