Governor General joins crowd marking 1 year since war's start in Ukraine

Ukrainian supporters organized a “Stand with Ukraine” flash mob with diplomats in attendance on Monday.

Hundreds of people packed the Flora footbridge over the Rideau Canal to mark the country’s resilience and the upcoming one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

“Too many have suffered and are still suffering,” said Mary Simon, Canada’s governor general.

Simon and Ukraine’s ambassador arrived to the solidarity gathering for the country.

Many supporters were wearing yellow and blue or were carrying Ukrainian flags.

“To stand on the bridge to show the Ottawa people support and that Ottawa people support Ukraine in the fighting against the enemy,” said Iryna Bogdan, an Ottawa resident.

“This is a show of solidarity that we stand with Ukraine, a country that is bravely defending itself against the brutal attack and is defending its identity, it’s sovereignty, and it’s people,” said Sabine Sparwasser, Germany’s Ambassador to Canada.

The group unveiled a 30-metre flag of Ukraine.