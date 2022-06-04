Governor General’s Foot Guards celebrate 150 years in Ottawa

An iconic national institution celebrated in Ottawa on Saturday with the Governor General’s Foot Guards marking their 150th anniversary with a "Freedom of the City" parade.

It was a proud moment for member Xavier Marriot, who was dressed in the traditional red scarlet jackets and bearskin hat.

"I knew since I was 14 I wanted to be in the military," said the 17-year-old. "We are exercising freedom in the city which was granted in the 1800s. They used to have to grant permission for a military unit to enter the city and we are remembering that today."

Since 1872, the regiment served the needs of Canada in both combat and ceremonial roles. As part of the 150th anniversary, the 100 troop regiment marched from Cartier Square Drill Hall to Ottawa City Hall's Heritage Building on Elgin Street.

Watching from a distance was Marriott’s family.

"We were so proud of him," said Noel Lapierre, Marriott’s grandfather. "He gets involved and he’s not afraid to be involved and work for his country."

"He’s only 17, I thought oh he has such a baby face," said mom, Brigitte, as she spotted him from the crowd. "I know he’s been practicing and working on his uniform and his boots and he’s very prepared."

Marriott, who is currently in the reserve unit, hopes to continue in the infantry in the future. But for now, he’s relishing his moment in the 150th celebrations.

"It’s very rewarding and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

For many in Ottawa, it was the first time in a long time seeing the foot guards in action.

"With (the pandemic) the last two years, the public duties for the last two summers has been cancelled and unfortunately it has been cancelled again this summer," said Fran Chilton-Mackay, Governor General Lieutenant Colonel (retired).

Inside City Hall, a new colours case was unveiled housing the 7th stand of colours. It’s the unit’s battle flags linking the members of the regiment to its glorious past.

The organizing committee has put together events throughout the year, including a 150th birthday party and smoker on June 7 at the Cartier Square Drill Hall.