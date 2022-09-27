iHeartRadio

Governor General service awards handed out to Essex-Windsor EMS


Paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS were awarded Governor General's exemplary service awards on Sept. 26, 2022. (Source: @EssexWindsorEMS/Twitter)

A dozen paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS have been awarded Governor General's exemplary service awards.

The medals were handed out Monday evening at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

To receive the honour, a paramedic must have completed at least 20 years of service with emergency medical services — At least 10 years of which have been served in the performance of duties involving potential risk and have a record of exemplary service.

