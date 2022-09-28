Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Simon will meet with community members and offer condolences to families who were directly affected in September’s mass stabbing incident that took place in the community.

Simon will also be visiting Regina later this week to help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Simon is scheduled to speak at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday.

