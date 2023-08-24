GPS allows owner to track stolen vehicle from the Sault to Sudbury

One person is facing theft and drug charges after a vehicle was stolen in Sault Ste. early Thursday morning.

It turns out the vehicle had a GPS and the owner was able to track it as the thief drove to Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 8 a.m. regarding the theft, and the suspect was stopped a short time afterwards on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

“The GPS advised that the vehicle was traveling on a highway in the Sudbury area and was located and stopped by police,” the OPP said in a news release.

“A search of the vehicle located break-and-enter tools and drugs suspected to be oxycodone.”

A 22-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, opioid possession, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of break-in instruments.

The accused was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice sometime today in Sudbury.