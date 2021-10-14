GPS leads RCMP to stolen trucks in southern Alberta, 2 men face charges

Two men from Medicine Hat are facing charges following a crime spree in southern Alberta that involved break-ins at several businesses.

It began just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, when two people broke into a locked compound and gained access to a building by smashing an office window.

"Inside, the suspects stole numerous items including tools, credit and fuel cards and personal items belonging to employees. Prior to leaving the area, the suspects were confronted by an employee entering the compound," police said.

"The suspects then fled from the business in a blue pickup truck.”

Just after 7:30 a.m. the next morning, Redcliff and Bow Island RCMP responded to reports of a break-and-enter at a business on Pembina Drive in Redcliff, where suspects used a garage door opener taken from an unlocked vehicle to gain access to a business.

"Once inside, the suspects caused extensive damage to the interior of the building. The suspects stole several items from inside including tools, keys and a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money," police said,

"After exiting the business, the suspects stole a 2012 Dodge Ram, a 2019 Dodge Ram 5500, a N&N Triple Axel dump trailer, a Falcon flat deck trailer, a 2012 Bobcat S175 and a 2019 Bobcat T770."

Both trucks taken were equipped with GPS, which police used to track the vehicles. One was located abandoned about 8:30 a.m., along with the dump trailer, flat deck trailer and both Bobcats at a rural location near Dunmore, Alta.

A stolen motorcycle with a stolen licence plate was also recovered from one of the trailers.

About 30 minutes later, GPS showed the other Dodge Ram truck travelling westbound on Highway 1, west of Suffield.

Police caught up to the truck and the driver fled at high speed down a rural road.

"The suspect vehicle evaded police by driving through a farmer's yard and fence and then continued northbound on a rural highway," police said, adding the chase was called off due to concerns for public safety.

A suspect was then arrested about 2:30 p.m. trying to steal another vehicle from a farm in Stettler County, thanks to assistance from the Calgary Police Service HAWC2 helicopter, Medicine Hat ALERT Regional Property Crime Unit, Calgary and Red Deer Police Dog Services and the Bow Island, Brooks, Oyen, Hannah, Consort and Stettler RCMP Detachments.

A second suspect was located and arrested later the same day at a residence in Medicine Hat without incident.

The truck allegedly used in the first break-and-enter was recovered at the residence and found to have been stolen from Leader, Sask.

Craig Edward Perini, 31, of Medicine Hat, is facing 23 charges, including:

Two counts of breaking and entering a business with Intent;

Six counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance;

Flight from a peace officer;

Operation of conveyance while prohibited;

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Mischief over $5,000;

Mischief under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Three counts of failure to comply with release order;

Assault on a peace officer with a weapon, and;

Assault on a peace officer.

Joshua Francis McCarthy, 35, of Medicine Hat, is facing six charges, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Two counts of failure to comply with release order;

Possession of a stolen card;

Break-and-enter a business with intent, and;

Mischief under $5,000.

Both remain in custody following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.