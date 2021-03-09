Warmer temperatures are on the way Ottawa, but could come with rain.

Tuesday morning the mercury sitting at minus 4 degrees, but will climb to a high of six degrees.

It will be a mix of sun and cloud, 30 percent change of flurries, clearing in the afternoon.

Overnight it will be cloudy and a low of minus 7 degrees.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, chance of rain in the afternoon. It will also be windy- gusts could be 40 km/h. The high will be 12 degrees.

This sets the stage for the rest of the week.

Thursday will rainy and a high of 11 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and a high of plus 4.