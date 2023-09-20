Grab the jacket to leave home, but it will warm up this afternoon

A chilly start to the day Tuesday will turn to a beautiful sunny day but there is a risk of frost overnight.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a sunning morning becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is a small chance of fog patches in the morning.

The high will be 20 C.

Overnight, it will be clear but fog patches will develop at times. The low will be 3 C with a risk of frost.

Thursday will welcome fall officially with sun and a high of 22 C. Overnight it will be clear and a low of 6 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny and a high of 23 C.