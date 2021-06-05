Grab your popcorn: Cineplex reopens Alberta theatres next week

Movie theatres across the province will be screening popular films once more as Cineplex announced its reopening plans this week.

All Cineplex theatres are scheduled to reopen on June 10 with a number of safety protocols in place to protect guests and staff members.

Officials say those also include physical distancing inside and outside of auditoriums, which will be filled to 30 per cent capacity.

"We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications, Cineplex, in a release.

For the reopening, theatres will be screening some of the newest releases including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spirit Untamed, A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella. Opening June 10 will be In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The Alberta theatres that are scheduled to reopen are:

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Calgary

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas, Calgary

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas, Calgary

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Calgary

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, Calgary

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Calgary

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Calgary

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas, Edmonton

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP, Edmonton

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton, Edmonton

Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre, Edmonton

Cinema City Movies 12, Edmonton

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, Edmonton

Cineplex Cinemas Sherwood Park, Sherwood Park

Galaxy Cinemas Red Deer, Red Deer

Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie Cinemas, Grande Prairie

SilverCity CrossIron Mills Cinemas and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre, Rocky View County

Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge, Lethbridge

Galaxy Cinemas Medicine Hat, Medicine Hat

Details on showtimes and tickets can be found online.