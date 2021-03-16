Seven-year-old Safwan Zaman was disappointed when he had to transfer from regular kindergarten classes to online learning one-year-ago, but since making the move, he’s found his own way to excel.

“I felt a little sad and bored because I couldn’t go and play with my friends, and I thought it would be a little hard for me to learn,” the grade one student said. “I also missed the toys we played with and I also missed recess - that’s something everybody misses.”

After the first few weeks of digital learning, Zaman got the hang of things.

“Now, it is very fun,” he said. “I have lots of fun activities for me to do, I’m learning a lot and I like learning.”

When the current school year started, his parents decided to keep him enrolled in eschool instead of sending him back to class.

“We were so worried about him. He was a little kid and could not put his mask on properly and all those things, so we decided we would go for eschool for his grade one,” Mohammad Shiefuzzaman, Safwan’s dad, said. “I was also working from home full time.”

Shiefuzzaman is a software developer and noticed Safwan was taking a keen interest in his work.

“He’s always curious to see me working and what I’m doing. He was always asking different questions. He’s a curious kid,” Shiefuzzaman said. “He was so curious so I thought to keep him busy I would introduce him to Scratch.”

They downloaded Scratch, a block-based coding program for kids, last summer.

With some help from his Dad, Safwan learned how to code quickly. A few weeks ago, he decided to make a special video for his eSchool teachers, to thank them for all they’ve done over the past year.

“It was my winter break and I didn’t have a lot of work to do. I wanted to make something to thank my teachers,” Safwan said. “I shared it to my teachers when I was all done and they liked it a lot. Then they shared it to the school eSchool platform. Everyone that watches it seems to love it a lot.”

Charlene Lewis, Safwan’s grade one elearning teacher, said Safwan is one example of how some students are thriving from eSchool.

“The work that he does is way beyond grade one,” Lewis said. “This is something that I don’t know if he would have done if he was in a regular classroom because I don’t know if he would have been pushed to learn different technologies.”

She said she was amazed when she first saw the coding video.

“He just goes above and beyond what is expected,” she said. “When he sends in stuff, we all just sit and watch the videos because we’re in awe of how much work he puts into it. For him, it’s exciting.”

Safwan said although he is looking forward to getting back to the classroom once vaccines have been distributed, he’s happy to spend more time at home working on coding with his dad in the meantime.

“I want to be a software developer like my dad when I grow up,” he said.