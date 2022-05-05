Grade 8 student creates charity benefitting the Windsor Regional Hospital

A Grade 8 student at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School is making an impact in the community with her “Heart to Heart” grassroots charity.

Arina Punambolam devised the idea of a fundraiser that would benefit frontline workers and the Windsor Regional Hospital.

With the help of her supportive fellow students, school, parents and the community, the effort raised just over $7,600.

The funds were given to Windsor Regional Hospital during a cheque presentation Thursday at the school.

The money will go directly to the purchase of much needed defibrillators.

"We have an amazing community and everyone is extremely supportive of this cause,” said Punambolam.

“I really hoped people recognize the struggles that the health-care workers went through, and they just immediately said this is amazing - we are going to fully support this and this is the result of it, this amazing community that I'm so proud to be a part of."

The school is planning to make this charity an ongoing effort with a yearly drive to raise funds to help the hospital provide vital care to those in need in the community.