Grade 8 student launches 'Little Free Library' in Innisfil
A grade eight student from Innisfil is making reading more accessible to the community.
Daya Grover, a student at Kempenfelt Bay School, helped launch a "Little Free Library" by designing and building the structure as part of a school project.
"This has been a really fun project for me to do," said Grover in a press release. "I not only got to learn about designing and building the structure to house the books but also collect books that will keep the library full for a long time."
The Little Free Library concept is to inspire people to read and enhance access to books at no cost. Residents are encouraged to take a book or leave a book.
"We are incredibly grateful to Daya for her vision and work on the Little Free Library and for donating it to the Town," said Mayor Lynn Dollin. "I am so impressed with this young woman who will surely accomplish many great things in her future."
Alcona Home Hardware Building Centre donated materials for the structure.
The library is located beside the Troy Scott Community Fridge outside the Innisfil Recreation Complex.
