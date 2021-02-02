The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed a member of the École Secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité school community in Sturgeon Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The health unit is working with Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord to ensure that all close contacts are contacted directly," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

"As the individual was at École Secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité during their infectious period, the Health Unit has dismissed the Grade 9 cohort to self-isolate and be tested. The current situation does not meet the criteria to declare an outbreak. The individual is currently self-isolating."

Parents or guardians of students at the school who have questions can call the health unit's school call centre at 1-800-563-2808, option 6.

