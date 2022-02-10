Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting

City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.

Recent mild temperatures are creating deep ruts on some residential streets, the city said in a news release Thursday.

Beginning Thursday evening, graders will start to shave the top layers of ruts on residential streets with severe rutting - at least 15 cm deep - and store the snow in the parking lane. Snow removal may only occur in areas where there is no room to store the snow.

The work will continue day and night with the aim of completing all severely rutted streets within the next two weeks.

“To open up these streets quickly for residents, we need to move fast,” Terry Schmidt, general manager of construction and transportation, said in the release.

“Colder temperatures are coming soon which will make grading harder for us.”

Crews will go around parked cars but the city encourages people to move vehicles if off-street parking is available. On streets with heavy on-street parking that are too narrow for the equipment, crews will post No Parking signs in advance and relocate vehicles left on the street.