Graffiti at Leamington school being investigated by OPP

Essex County OPP say graffiti containing profanity and racial slurs are under investigation at a school in Leamington.

The OPP’s Leamington Detachment responded to a report of mischief at the Mount Carmel-Blytheswood Public School in Leamington on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 unknown suspect/s wrote on one of the school benches in blue pen.

Police say the graffiti consisted of profanity and racial slurs. The school has since cleaned up the graffiti done to the bench.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.