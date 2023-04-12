iHeartRadio

Graffiti at Windsor police headquarters under investigation


Windsor police are investigating graffiti written on the outside wall of their headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police are investigating graffiti written on the outside wall of their headquarters.

It appears three words were written in pink marker on the Goyeau side of the building on Wednesday.

It was partially cleaned off by Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they don’t have many details at this time, but there should be more information hopefully by the end of the day.

12